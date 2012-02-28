Turkmenistan's State Media Has Declared The Start Of The 'Era Of Supreme Happiness'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Turkmenistan’s state-run media has declared the beginning of a new “era of supreme happiness of the stable state” in the wake of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammdedov’s landslide reelection victory three weeks ago, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports.The theme of “supreme happiness” over the President’s second term was suggested during an official meeting in Ashgabat on February 25. Berdymukhammedov won 97 per cent of the recent vote.



The President’s unbelievable numbers are not hard to explain. Turkmenistan has long operated as a single-party democracy, where the president is elected by popular vote. And despite the passage of a law authorizing the registration of political parties in January 2012, no parties have registered, and only unofficial, small opposition movements exist abroad, according to the CIA World Factbook.

Berdymukhammedov’s Democratic Party of Turkmenistan is the only officially recognised party in the country.

His first term, which began in February 2007, was called the ‘Great Era of Rebirth’.

