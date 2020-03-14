Meet the dictator who rules secretive Turkmenistan, who portrays himself as an action hero and shows off by lifting gold bars in parliament

IGOR SASIN/AFP/Getty Images Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov in traditional dress and riding a horse in 2018.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has been the president of Turkmenistan, one of the world’s most restrictive and secretive countries in the world, since 2006.

Activists have decried the country’s human-rights record and its closed nature, and experts have warned about the country’s economy.

Yet Berdymukhamedov has made flashy displays a hallmark of his leadership, from building gold statues of himself to driving classic cars and putting on live DJ sets.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov serves as the head of one of the world’s most secretive countries, leading a country with a widely-denounced human-rights record but becoming famous for his eccentric behaviour.

Berdymukhamedov, who has been in power since 2006, is keen to present a strongman image, and often pulls flashy stunts.

He drives classic cars and competes in horse races, shows off his love for music by DJing and writing raps, and once gave himself a giant gold-leaf statue in the centre of the capital city.

Information about Turkmenistan is tightly restricted, with almost no one able to enter. Here’s everything we know about him.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has been president of Turkmenistan since 2006. The central Asian country has a population of just under six million.

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images Berdymukhamedov in Paris in 2010.

Turkmenistan holds presidential elections, but Berdymukhamedov’s chances are never in doubt. He won his third term in 2017 with 98% of the vote, and in 2016 had changed the constitution to include rules that would allow him rule for life.

Kayhan Ozer, Presidential Press Service Pool via AP, file Berdymukhamedov in December 2015.

Source: Deutsche Welle

Berdymukhamedov was a dentist before serving as the health minister for the country’s former president Saparmurat Niyazov, who did things like name the month of January after himself.

Alexander Vershinin/AP Berdymukhamedov attends his third inauguration ceremony in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, in February 2017.

Source: The Guardian

He has created a cult of personality in the country. The capital, Ashgabat, has a 68-foot (21-metre) gold-leaf statue of him on top of a horse on top of a marble block.

AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin People gather at the unveiling of a monument for Berdymukhamedov in Ashgabat in May 2015.

Images of Berdymukhamedov on a horse are pretty common. He is often seen riding on one, in a likely homage to the country’s history of nomadic tribes.

IGOR SASIN/AFP/Getty Images Berdymukhamedov in traditional dress and riding a horse in 2018.

When Berdymukhamedov fell off a horse in a 2013 race, state media did not broadcast the footage and attendees were told to delete their video. It’s unlikely many in Turkmenistan remember the moment.

The Telegraph/Business Insider Footage showing Berdymukhamedov falling off his horse in a 2013 race.

Source: The Washington Post

That didn’t sway his love for horses, though. In 2019, he wrote a rap song about horses.

AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin, File Berdymukhamedov smiles as he rides a horse in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, in April 2011.

Source: BBC

This love of musical performance has seen the ruler DJ, perform supposedly self-written songs with his grandson, and sing to the country’s workers.

The Guardian Berdymukhamedov during one of his performances.

Source: The Guardian

Berdymukhamedov has shown his eccentricity outside the country too. In 2017, he gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a puppy — and held it by its scruff.

Maxim Shemetov, Pool Photo via AP Berdymukhamedov and Putin during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, in October 2017.

Despite his (infrequent) foreign visits, Turkmenistan is famous for its restrictions. It was ranked worst in the world for press freedom in 2019, and Human Rights Watch called it “one of the world’s most isolated and oppressively governed countries.”

MUSTAFA OZER/AFP via Getty Images Berdymukhamedov’s first inauguration in 2007.

Source: Business Insider

Human Rights Watch also warned that “all aspects of public life are controlled by President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and his associates” in the country.

MUSTAFA OZER/AFP via Getty Images Turkmen honour guards in front of a marble building with a portrait of Berdymukhamedov in Ashgabat in 2007.

British Think Tank The Foreign Policy Centre warned of Turkmenistan’s “massive human rights abuses” and “use of forced labour.”

Indeed, some parliament meetings have seemed to centre around him and his flamboyant displays. He lifted this gold bar during a 2018 cabinet meeting while other politicians clapped.

Altyn Asyr

The footage was broadcast by state TV channel Altyn Asyr.

He’s also known for his flashy displays outside of work. He’s often pictured in fancy cars, like this green Bugatti that he drove in 2012 upon winning the country’s first-ever car race after asking to take part last minute.

AP Images

Source: CBS News

Sometimes these rides involve other world leaders, like this ride in a Russian limousine with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in August 2019.

Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP) Medvedev and Berdymukhamedov sit inside the Russian-made limousine Aurus Senat before attending the First Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, in August 2019.

Here they are again riding in a vintage Soviet-era car in Ashgabat in May 2019.

Yekaterina Shtukina, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP Berdymukhamedov, right, drives Medvedev in a GAZ-21 Volga before he Council of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Ashgabat in May 2019.

But these public displays stopped for a period in the summer of 2019, leading to rumours on Russian-language media that he had died. He reappeared at the Caspian Economic Forum in August that year.

Source: BBC

Berdymukhamedov’s ostentatious displays could actually be masking an economic crisis for his country, even if that information is kept from the rest of the world.

Reuters Berdymukhamedov at a news briefing in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The Foreign Policy Centre, a British think tank, said in 2019 that Turkmenistan is “in the middle of a sustained economic crisis that has seen hyper-inflation in the lives of ordinary people and widespread food shortages, all despite its vast gas reserves.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.