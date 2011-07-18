WATCH: Unbelievable Footage Of The Arms Depot Explosion Turkmenistan Tried To Cover Up

A huge explosion that occurred earlier this month in Abadan, Turkmenistan, may have killed over 1,000 people, many of them children, reports Eurasianet.org.



While the government at first blamed fireworks, it soon became clear the explosions had been caused by a explosion at an arms depot.

Mobile phones and internet services have been blocked in the area, and the government is only releasing minimal information. However, incredible footage has come out of the region from citizens.

Here’s two amazing videos we’ve found (h/t Reddit):

