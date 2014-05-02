Tour The Man-Made Crater That's Been Burning For More Than 40 Years

From the center of the Karakum desert in Asia, a massive crater dubbed the “Door to Hell,” has been spewing flames for more than 40 years.

The ceaseless fire, which can be seen for miles in the distance, is not a natural phenomena. It’s the result of a Soviet drilling rig accident in 1971.

Stefan Krasowski, a New York-based business executive who blogs about his worldly travels at Rapid Travel Chai visited the giant underground inferno in 2009.

“Darvaza is a monument to Soviet imperial failure, a roiling wound of failed engineering,” Krasowski said.

The adventurer was kind of enough to share some photos with us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.