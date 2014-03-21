Turkish Twitterers Respond Hilariously To The Government's Attempt To Block Them

Kyle Russell

Turkey has restricted access to Twitter, just hours after Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan threatened to shut down Twitter and other social media platforms.

Turkish Twitterers — who can still access the service via SMS — have responded in the best way possible: by mocking Prime Minister Erdoğan’s attempts at censorship with an endless stream of memes.

Some have taken to using the art style made famous during President Obama’s 2008 election:

Others have pointed out the absurdity of taking Twitter so seriously:

This one’s a play on the error message a site gives you when it can’t find the page you’re looking for:

This one re-envisions the Turkish flag as a Pac-Man eating up the Twitter logo.

This one’s my favourite:

