Turkish Twitterers Respond Hilariously To The Government's Attempt To Block Them

Turkey has restricted access to Twitter, just hours after Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan threatened to shut down Twitter and other social media platforms.
Turkish Twitterers — who can still access the service via SMS — have responded in the best way possible: by mocking Prime Minister Erdoğan’s attempts at censorship with an endless stream of memes.
Some have taken to using the art style made famous during President Obama’s 2008 election:
#turkeybannedtwitter this tweet is only possible through vpn apps. pic.twitter.com/6aydNvxPpp
— Mali Erdogan (@malierd) March 20, 2014
Others have pointed out the absurdity of taking Twitter so seriously:
The country banned from tweeting is also where users enjoy twitter most #twitterisblockedinturkey pic.twitter.com/4cZYa2dSBe
— beko (@bekirbasarozer) March 21, 2014
This one’s a play on the error message a site gives you when it can’t find the page you’re looking for:
Not found. :) After Twitter ban. via @tutturolsov pic.twitter.com/L0EfFifCCB
— Abdullah Ayasun (@abyasun) March 20, 2014
This one re-envisions the Turkish flag as a Pac-Man eating up the Twitter logo.
Anger fuels creativity in #Turkey over #Twitter ban. pic.twitter.com/h0dNuOYUQo
— Ayla Albayrak (@aylushka_a) March 20, 2014
This one’s my favourite:
Higher Power
