Turkish Stocks Are Tanking

Turkey is in turmoil.

Last week, the children of top Turkish policymakers were arrested as part of a massive corruption investigation. Today, three top ministers resigned.

And one of those ministers is now calling for Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to step down.

Not surprisingly, this political uncertainty is sending shock waves through the stock market.

Here’s a look at Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul National 100 index, which is now down by 3%.

