The Turkish Stock Market Is Getting pummelled

The Turkish Stock market is getting hammered again today.



While the country is certainly dealing with a lot of local problems, it has also emerged as a symbol of the emerging markets where investors are yanking capital at a rapid clip.

Here’s a look at the intraday move in the Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange National 100 Index via Bloomberg:

Bloomberg

