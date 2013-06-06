Turkish Protesters Raised Enough Money To Put This Giant Ad In The New York Times

The Web-savvy Turkish protesters are on track to have a full-page ad in the New York Times on Monday.



Using online crowd-sourcing website IndieGoGo, a handful of volunteers have raised almost double the funds they needed in just a couple of days, with $93,350 of a $53,800 total achieved with almost a month left to donate and money still pouring in.

Business Insider spoke to Murat Aktihanoglu, Turkish journalist based in New York who was one of the three people who started the campaign.

“The project took off on its own after a single tweet,” Aktihanoglu said in an emaill, explaining that money had come largely from the U.S. and Turkey but many other countries as well. The advertisement will be sent off today to the New York Times, Aktihanoglu told us, and he expects it to run Friday or Monday.

The final design was crowdsourced, and will be something like this, Aktihanoglu says:

Aktihanoglu seems confident that the New York Times will accept the ad, even though, as Brian Fung at the National Journal points out, the Time’s rate card suggests prices of between $140,000 and $153,000 (it’s possible that the group will get a discount).

The Times has not had much problem with controversial international advertisements before, it seems — just last year it ran a two page spread for a Chinese state newspaper that said in huge letters “Diaoyu Islands Belong to China” (Diaoyu being the Chinese name for the islands (also known as Senkaku) at the centre of a bitter territorial dispute with Japan.

The other big question is what the campaign plans to do with the excess money. Aktihanoglu points out that the group are now using Reddit to come up with ideas. Current options include funding a documentary crew and helping small business owners who have had their businesses hurt during protests.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.