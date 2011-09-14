Turkish Prime Minister Says Israel "Must Pay A Price For Its Crimes"

Photo: AP

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave his most aggressively anti-Israeli speech yet at a Arab League meeting in Cairo, the Financial Times reports.Erdogan said Israel “must pay a price for its aggression and crimes it has committed,” citing an attack on a Turkish flotilla last year and the killing of five Egyptian soldiers.



He also called for the Israeli siege of Gaza to be lifted and rallied for the admittance of Palestine to the U.N.

Earlier this month, Turkey expelled Israeli diplomats, continuing a steady worsening of relations between the countries.

