The Turkish Prime Minister Gives A Speech As A 10-foot Hologram

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan couldn’t make it to a political party meeting in the Turkish city of Izmir on Sunday, so he opted for the next best thing: a 10-foot-tall hologram of himself.

Erdoğan recorded his message in front of a green-screen so that his image could swirl to life like the Wizard of Oz in front of a cheering crowd, reports the The Atlantic.

The hologrammed Prime Minister talked about upcoming municipal elections and the ongoing corruption scandal that has been rocking the Turkish political sphere.

Although holograms have mostly been used for entertainment purposes — like for futuristic projectors for your tablet or the “appearance” of Tupac at Coachella in 2012 — Indian politician Narendra Modi first brought the technology to politics in 2012 when he broadcasted 26 holograms of himself across the state of Gujarat.

Watch the video of Erdoğan’s speech here:

