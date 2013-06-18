Turkish Riot Cop Screaming About Tear Gas At Photographer Sums Up Soaring Tensions In Turkey

This clip here from LiveLeak shows a police officer approach a photographer asking for proper identification.



Moments later his colleague walks up and totally loses his mind. He yells about how the press always ‘shoot’ the police, and not the protesters — implying that photographers are out to demonize the Turkish police.

“Is the police the fall-guy? You make us go mad!”

Then, totally irate, he references tear gas and asks the journalist, “What else can we do, do you want me to fart?”

Many of the commenters on the Liveleak video contend that the riot police have been deployed for the entire two week period of the clashes with protestors. Some said that the police haven’t been home yet and sleep in the streets.

Then one posted an image of exactly that, a bunch of exhausted cops sleeping in the street.

Watch:

Clashes with protesters have included use of tear gas, water canons, mace, and right up close with shields and batons.

So far police have failed to end the protests out of the area, and Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said today that he would deploy the army if need be, reports Reuters.

Arinc made this threat following a incident in which 1,000 union members stood their ground against police.

Violence between police and the protesters has caused the injury of at least 5,000 people and the deaths of 5, Reuters reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.