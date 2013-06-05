VIDEO: Turkish Police Officer Celebrates Hitting Protester With Tear Gas Canister

In video from the Turkish protests recently uploaded to YouTube, a Turkish police officer takes aim at an apparently unarmed protester and fires his tear gas cannon.



The canister appears to strike the man in the face, at which point the officer turns around and does a little celebratory dance at his successful blatant act of brutality.

What began as peaceful protests against a construction project in a park have developed into five straight days of violent clashes between protestors and police.

Authorities have mostly employed water cannons and various forms of tear gas — not to mention savagely beating protesters. The Turkish Medical Association claimed at least 3,195 people were injured in clashes Sunday and Monday.

See for yourself:

Tear gas canisters, designed to be non-lethal, have warnings clearly printed on them to not fire directly at people, because doing so may result in death or serious bodily harm.

