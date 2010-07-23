Turkish Military Has Started Harassing Cash-Strapped Greece

Turkish jets and ships have violated Greek territory many times in recent weeks, causing high tensions in the Aegean, according to the Kathimerini.



This week a Turkish research vessel was spotted on a seabed where Greece claims exploration rights. Yesterday four Turkish fighter jets buzzed over the island of Agathonisi and were chased off by Greek aircraft.

The Greeks feel vulnerable after slashing defence spending as part of IMF-imposed austerity. The package included a 13% ($0.8 billion) cut to Greece’s relatively high military budget.

In other words, Greece really can’t afford a war right now.

Meanwhile, it’s been scarce weeks since the last violent Greek riot –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.