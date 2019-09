BOOM.

After Turkey’s central bank just hiked rates by much more than expected, the Turkish lira is exploding.

Here’s a chart of the Euro vs. Turkish Lira. You can see the Lira is exploding higher, by dint of the fact that the Euro is falling so sharply against it. A similar move is happening against the dollar.

This chart is via Michael Hewson:

