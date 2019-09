One interesting sidenote to the market action right now.

Despite the hard selling in Asia, and the decline in Europe, emerging market currencies are stronger on the day.

Here’s a one day look at USDTRY.

Also worth noting that US futures are still pointing to a higher open. So there are pockets of strength.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.