The Turkish lira is tumbling after reports that Russia’s ambassador to Turkey has been shot in Ankara.

The currency is down by 0.6% at 3.5266 per dollar as of 11:40 a.m. ET.

The lira has had a tough year. It has fallen by about 16% against the US dollar since the coup in mid-July.

Turkish media is reporting that Andrey Karlov had just given the opening speech at the Ankara Center for Contemporary Art when he was attacked by an unidentified gunman.

