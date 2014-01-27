Here's The Turkish Currency Chart You Can't Stop Gawking At

Emerging markets have been getting slammed, and right in the epicentre of it all is the Turkish Lira, which has just been getting hammered non-stop amid a combination of economic and political factors.

If you haven’t seen the chart of the US Dollar vs. the Turkish Lira, it really is something to behold.

Via XE.com, here’s a one-year look. The trade has been virtually entirely one way. There’s been almost no pause for breath as the dollar climbs and climbs against the Turkish lira, a move that’s accelerated sharply in the past several weeks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.