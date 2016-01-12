A hacker got sentenced to 334 years in prison

A Turkish hacker has been sentenced to a staggering 334 years in prison.

The 26-year-old Onur Kopçak has just received a 135-year sentence, according to Turkish news source Daily Sabah. This comes on top of a 199-year sentence handed down in 2013 — bringing his total time behind bars to a record 334 years.

Kopçak’s crime? Along with 11 others, he created fake websites that impersonated banks in order to steal people’s banking details in a phishing scam.

The original 199-year sentence came after complaints from 43 bank customers. After 11 more came forward, he was tried again — bumping his ultimate sentence up by another 135 years.

In a statement, Kopçak said he was not appealing the new sentence after the first one was upheld by the Supreme Court of Appeals. “The aimed gain in giving astronomical lengths of prison terms is a mystery. I have never deserved the sentence but I’m not appealing it since I believe that there would be no resolution based on the current laws,” he said, according to Today’s Zaman.

“You saw me only for one time on the video call system and sentenced me to 135 years in prison. If asked, you would not even remember my skin colour.”

In comparison, when US hacker Albert Gonzales was convicted in 2010 of hacking TJX in what The Register called at the time “one of the largest thefts of payment card numbers in history,” he was sentenced to just (just!) 20 years.

