Is There Really A Coup Going On In Turkey? Here's What You Need To Know

Today’s Turkish coup news is a reminder that the state is a long way away from fulfilling some of its requirements for E.U. ascendancy.



49 military personnel were arrested today in connection with a coup plot which stretched back all the way to December 2002. It was constructed around the time the Justice and Development Party came to power in the country.

The military’s role in Turkey traditionally is to prevent the rise of Islamic parties and politics in the country. The E.U. has moved to eliminate this role.

But the Justice and Development Party has been linked to Islamist politics in the country. Thus the military response is not so bizarre, but still ill fitting of a country seeking membership in the European Union.

What this means for Turkey’s movement towards the E.U. remains to be seen, but the problems are adding up. The French, Germans, and Austrians are opposed to Turkey’s entrance. Some are concerned that Turkey’s entrance would disturb the ‘Christian‘ nature of the European Union.

And then there are the issues of demographics. Turkey would be the second largest contingent in the European Parliament upon entrance, and the biggest by 2020. It is unlikely that Germany or France would want to give up their prime position in Europe’s government for the Turks.

Now, with further panic over a military coup to prevent the rise of Islamist governance, those who are concerned about the ‘otherness’ of Turkey will have more to draw upon.

