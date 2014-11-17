This Ancient Coffee Recipe Will Make Your Caffeine Fix Much More Intense

Sharing a cup of Turkish coffee is a way of life across the Balkans, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

For centuries, this caffeine-concentrated beverage has been the fuel for lively political debate in conference rooms and cafes.

A recent study published in Vascular Medicine suggests that it’s not just good for relationship building, it’s also good for you. Turns out the key is to boil your coffee — watch and learn how.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis

