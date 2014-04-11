Here's The Ancient Coffee Recipe That Could Help You Live Longer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Sharing a cup of Turkish coffee is a way of life across the Balkans, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. For centuries, this caffeine-concentrated beverage has been the fuel for lively political debate in conference rooms and cafes. A recent study published in Vascular Medicine has proven that it's not just good for relationship building, it's also good for you. Turns out the key is to boil your coffee - watch and learn.

