Turkish coffee is thicker and stronger than regular coffee, as the grounds aren’t filtered out. One way of making it involves a sand-filled pan, which evens out the heat and makes it possible to control the temperature.

Written by Jacob Shamsian and produced by David Fang

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.