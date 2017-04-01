An artist uses water as his canvas to paint characters from the most successful Netflix series

Turkish artist Garip Ay paints on water using a traditional technique called Ebru — also known as paper marbling. He painted characters from Netflix series Narcos, Stranger Things, and The Crown.

He starts with droplets of paint which he then uses to create patterns and shapes on water’s surface. Paintings are then transferred to paper.

Ay also painted his own version of Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

