A power plant in Turkey is turning scrap tires into electricity for 30,000 people

Jacqueline Baylon, Amelia Kosciulek

  • Billions of used tires wind up in landfills each year, contributing to worldwide pollution.
  • But one power plant in Turkey is burning recycled tires to create energy for 30,000 homes.
  • The project also contributes $US8 million to Turkey’s economy a year, according to the company behind it.
