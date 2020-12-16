A power plant in Turkey is turning scrap tires into electricity for 30,000 people

- Billions of used tires wind up in landfills each year, contributing to worldwide pollution.
- But one power plant in Turkey is burning recycled tires to create energy for 30,000 homes.
- The project also contributes $US8 million to Turkey’s economy a year, according to the company behind it.
