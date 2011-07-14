Turkey Thwarts Potentially Devastating Al-Qaeda Attack On U.S. Embassy

Photo: State Department

Turkish authorities in three different cities arrested 15 individuals today who it accused of planning attacks in multiple locations, including one on the U.S. embassy in Ankara.The police had been tracking the leader of the group, identified only as C.I., for six months prior to the arrests. At his home, they found weapons, ammunition, al-Qaeda “organizational documents,” and 600 pounds of chemical explosives, according to a report by Agence France-Presse.



Al-Qaeda is not known to have as serious a presence in Turkey as it does in other countries, like Yemen, though a wave of raids around Turkey last year snagged 120 potential militants.

