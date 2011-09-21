Turkey Banned Men From Soccer Games To Curb Violence

Due to crowd violence at recent rival soccer games at Fenerbahce’s stadium, Turkey’s soccer association took a new approach. They banned all the men, and let women and children under age 12 attend for free.



On Tuesday, 41,000 women and children attended the game against Mansasipor. Instead of fights throughout the crowd, the visiting team was welcomed with cheers, and both teams threw flowers into the crowd.

This stems from fans storming the field at games, and attacking journalists. Back in July, Fenerbahce had to play two games with no spectators because of this. Only women and children will be allowed certain games with teams that spark fan violence.

Here’s a cool video that spans the crowd:



