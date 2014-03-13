12 Startling Photos From The Huge Turkey Protests Over The Death Of A 15-Year-Old Boy

Osman Orsal / Reuters Mourners carry the coffin of Berkin Elvan during funeral ceremony in Istanbul March 12, 2014.

Protestors took to the streets again in Turkey yesterday after 15-year-old Berkin Elvan died after 269 days in a coma.

Elvan had been struck in the head by a tear gas canister in June 2013 during Turkey’s Gezi Park protests as he went to a bakery to buy bread.

Hundreds of thousands of protestors have been demonstrating in Istanbul and the capital Ankara since Berkin’s death. Demonstrations have also been held in most other major cities in the country.

Elvan’s death marks the eighth casualty from the 2013 Gezi Park protests. Those protests, which originally began as an environmentalist campaign against park development, quickly morphed into a country wide phenomenon against the heavy handed police crackdown.

Small scale protests are relatively common in Turkey, but demonstrations in support of Elvan have become the largest in the country since 2013.

“Berkin’s murderers are the AKP police,” protesters shouted in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Murad Sezer Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Istanbul March 12, 2014.

Vigils for Berkin Elvan are being held internationally as the Twitter hashtag #berkinelvanölümsüzdür (“Berkin Elvan is immortal”) is trending.

REUTERS/Murad Sezer A barricade, marked with with the sign ‘Berkin Elvan’s barricade’ is seen during Elvan’s funeral ceremony in Istanbul March 12, 2014.

Predictably, riot police in Turkey have so far reacted with tear gas and water cannons in attempts to break up demonstrations.

As expected,huge provocation attempt peaceful mourners by security: Istanbul RT”@Ozgun_u: Şişli’de polis müdahalesi pic.twitter.com/ObqrThZyGp“

— ilhan tanir (@WashingtonPoint) March 12, 2014

REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters near the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara March 11, 2014.

Turkish riot police gained notoriety during their excessive use of tear gas during the Gezi Park protests; their heavy handed responses have not changed.

Osman Orsal / Reuters

Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires tear gas during a demonstration in Istanbul March 12, 2014.

Beyond Berkin Elvan, many in Turkey are frustrated with the current government as charges of intense corruption continue to come to the public’s attention.

Murad Sezer / Reuters

Anti-government protesters run as police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators close to central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014.

In response to corruption allegations, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan reshuffled the police, dismissed investigators, and is now planning attempts to block access to Facebook and YouTube in the country.

Murad Sezer / Reuters

An anti-government waves a flag as riot police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators near Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014.

Municipal elections are scheduled on March 30, and the AKP is polling strongly with 37% of the electorate guaranteed to vote for the party. Nevertheless, the tension is palpable.

Stringer Turkey / Reuters

Riot policemen shield themselves as fireworks thrown by protesters explode next to the statue of a bull, during an anti-government protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul March 11, 2014.

And all that tear gas to put down protests over a boy dying from being hit by a canister certainly isn’t helping Erdogan.

REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A wounded man reacts after riot police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014.

Interestingly, Erdogan has vowed to step down if the AKP, in power since 2002, loses the elections.

Murad Sezer / Reuters

Riot police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators near Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014.

As one protester in Ankara told Business Insider, “Turkey’s prime minister still says that the police are heroes and refuses to apologise [for Berkin’s death]. It’s because Tayyip Erdogan is not a man and he is not a real leader.”

Osman Orsal / Reuters An anti-government protester gestures as riot police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators near Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014.

