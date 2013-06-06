Protesters Sprayed With A Water Cannon As Turkey Demonstrations Continue [PICTURE]

Anti-government protests continue in Turkey. And the Turkish police continue to retaliate. Below is a picture taken yesterday in Ankara.
From Reuters:
Anti-government protesters try to protect themselves from a water cannon as riot police disperse them during a protest in Ankara June 5, 2013. Turkish demonstrators demanded the sacking of police chiefs on Wednesday over a fierce crackdown on days of unprecedented protest against what they see as Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s authoritarian rule.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.