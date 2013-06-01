Video From Turkish Protest Shows The Sheer Power Of Water Cannons

Reuters is calling the police crackdown on protests in Istanbul the “harshest … so far on days of anti-government unrest.”



They weren’t kidding.

This video shows an irate protester get outright blasted in the face with a high-powered water canon. He looks to be unconscious.

The protest started Monday in response to the government’s removal of trees, and has since blossomed into a general rejection of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamist-rooted Justice and Development Party.

Watch:

