Now The U.S. May Be Trying To Use Turkey As a Base For Missile defence

The U.S. government is considering the use of Turkish land for a radar station that is vital to the functioning of a missile defence system able to halt Iran, according to the Hurriyet Daily News. The radar station may yet end up in Bulgaria, rather than Turkey.



That missile defence shield was taken off the U.S. defence agenda after a reboot in relations with Russia, but now appears to be firmly back on track.

This could complicate U.S. attempts to keep Russia loyal to the Iran Six, which includes the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Russia, and China. Russia was already perturbed by new sanctions the U.S. and its EU partners unilaterally applied to Iran.

Iran has been trying to bait Russia by suggesting they were in the pocket of their Western partners.

Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has recently called for face to face talks with U.S. President Barack Obama over international issues.

