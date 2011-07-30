Turkey's Entire Military Establishment Just Resigned En Masse

Photo: AP

The head of Turkey’s armed forces has demanded to retire early, reports the BBC.In addition, the heads of the Turkish Army, Navy and Air Forces are also demanding retirement.



General Isik Kosaner appear to be protesting the government’s intervention in military appointments.

Despite reports they are resigning, the generals appear to be demanding early retirement in order to keep their pensions and other benefits.

The government had blocked several promotions within the military due to officers’ alleged involvement in a plot to overthrow the government.

195 current and retired members of the military had allegedly been involved in a plot to overthrow the moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP), according to Today’s Zaman. 41 of these officers were being offered promotions.

The plot allegedly involved plans to bomb mosques and provoke tensions with Greece. The military claim it was only a contingency plan.

Turkey has the second largest army in NATO. The military holds considerable power within the country,

