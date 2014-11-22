Here's Where You'll Find America's Wild Turkeys

If you’re looking to find a wild turkey, your best bet is to hit the US heartland.
Nine out of 10 states with the most turkeys were found in the middle of the country, according to a new report by Trulia, which tracked the number of turkeys the US Geological Survey found in a given county over a 2-1/2-hour survey time period.
The No. 1 county for turkeys? Roger Mills, Oklahoma, where you can find approximately 29 turkeys in 2 1/2 hours of looking around.
Take a look below to see if your state is overstuffed with turkeys, too.
NOW WATCH: Scientists Have Debunked These 5 Common Myths About Eating Fats
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.