Turkish Soldiers Move Into Iraq After Kurdish Rebels Kill 24 Soldiers

Photo: stepnout via Flickr

The killing of 24 Turkish soldiers by Kurdish rebels sparked a campaign of “great revenge” with Turkish troops being sent into Iraq to combat militants, reports Reuters. Turkish soldiers pursued their Kurdish enemy five miles into Iraq following earlier attacks on various remote military stations. Officials say that 500 Turkish troops were utilized, killing 15 Kurdish rebels.



Earlier, CNN reported that 24 Turkish soldiers had died and 18 had been wounded in attacks. Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan cancelled a diplomatic trip when he heard of the incident.

According to Reuters, 15 million of Turkey’s 74 million-strong population is comprised of ethnic Kurds. The group began fighting against the Turkish state in 1984.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.