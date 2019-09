Just beneath the surface of what everyone’s paying attention to, the crumbling financial fortunes in Turkey continue to be a major story.

And that continues today. The Turkish stock market is down over 1%. And the dollar has risen to a new high against the Lira.

Here’s a one week chart of USD/TRY via XE.com:

