Turkey Continues To Cozy Up To Iran By Taking Country Off Its Watch List

Turkey has continued to slide away from its traditional alliance with the U.S. today by announcing it is taking Iran off its potential enemy watch list, according to The Hurriyet Daily News.



Just last week, rumours emerged that the U.S. government was going to cut off an arms deal to Turkey because of their recent rough relationship with Israel and their refusal to expand new sanctions again Iran.

Now, after a weekend where Iran fired up its first nuclear reactor and launched a new drone aircraft, Turkey has stepped forward and yet again backed the Iranian regime.

Russia, Greece, and Iraq were also dropped from Turkey’s threat list.

