Turkey Has Called For A NATO Meeting Over Its Jet That Was Shot Down By Syria

Photo: Burak Kara/Getty Images

This is interesting and perhaps worrisome…Turkey has demanded that a NATO meeting be convened after one of its jets was shot down by Syria on Friday, the BBC reports.



The Turkish jet was shot down by Syria on Friday, and the first noises were that it was an accident of some sort, and was not an act of hostility. But it’s becoming clear that Turkey isn’t content to see it in that light.

This comes on top of the overall pressure on the international community to intervene in Syria due to the internal fighting.

(Via Dan Drezner)

