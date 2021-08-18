Turkey’s autocratic leader praises the Taliban’s ‘moderate statements’ and says he’s ‘open to cooperation’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference after cabinet meeting in Istanbul, Turkey on May 4, 2020. Mustafa Kamaci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Erdogan said that Turkey is “open to cooperation” with the Taliban.

The Turkish leader also praised the Taliban’s “moderate” statements.

The Taliban has sought to convince the world it intends to rule peacefully, but its words and actions haven’t meshed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday lauded the Taliban over its “moderate” tone and said his government is open to working with the militant Islamists.

“We welcome the Taliban’s moderate statements. We are open to cooperation,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey still wants to help maintain security at the Kabul airport, Reuters reported. The airport has seen its fair share of chaos in recent days, including harrowing scenes involving Afghans clinging to a US military aircraft as it took off.

Turkey is a NATO member and has 600 troops in Afghanistan. The US has long viewed the Turkish government as a key ally and a particularly crucial partner when it comes to interactions with the Muslim world, though Erdogan’s autocratic leadership style has led to tensions between Washington and Ankara in recent years.

Erdogan’s comments on Wednesday echoed remarks made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu the day prior.

“We are keeping up dialogue with all sides, including the Taliban,” Cavusoglu said of the situation in Afghanistan during a news conference in Jordan, per Reuters.

“We view positively the messages that the Taliban has given so far, whether to foreigners, to diplomatic individuals or its own people. We hope to see these in action as well,” Cavusoglu added, while emphasizing “the country needs to calm down now.”

The Taliban has sought to rebrand itself since marching into Kabul on Sunday and regaining control of Afghanistan, though the behavior of the militants has not matched their words. A Taliban spokesperson on Tuesday vowed that no one would be harmed in Afghanistan.

Within a day, however, Taliban militants opened fire on a protest against their rule in Jalalabad, killing at least three people.

There have also been reports of Taliban militants harassing people as they made their way to the airport in Kabul, despite pledging to provide safe passage to civilians.

The US and its NATO allies were caught off guard by the Taliban’s rapid advance in Afghanistan this month. The Biden administration has scrambled to assist vulnerable Afghans who worked with the US during the war, and who could now face reprisals from the Taliban. The militant group has pledged amnesty for Afghans who worked with the US and the US-backed government, but its past history of violence offers ample reasons to be skeptical of such claims.