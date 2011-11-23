This Tiny, 104-Pound Woman Just Dominated In A Professional Turkey Eating Contest

105-pound Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas just crushed the competition in a turkey eating contest in Midtown, beating out her rivals by scarfing down 5.25 pounds of turkey in 10 minutes, according to DNAInfo.



Her biggest competitor, Eric “Badlands” Booker, who is nearly four times her size, came in second, eating 4.3 pounds of turkey meat.

Thomas, a professional competitive eater, holds 24 eating-related world records, and is ranked as the number four eater in the world by Major League Eating.

Check out how it all went down in the video:





