This Is The Best Photo You Will See Today

We’re pleased to say there’s some good news from Turkey’s devastating earthquake that so far has left over 300 people dead.



The picture below shows Azra Karaduman, just two weeks old, being pulled from the rubble 48 hours after the 7.2 magnitude quake.

Photo: AP

The baby’s mother and grandmother are reported to still be alive but trapped nearby. Her father is missing. Azra’s grandfather told BBC reporter Daniel Sandford he was “hoping for [a] miracle”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.