Dozens Still Trapped As Earthquake Causes 25 Buildings To Collapse In Eastern Turkey

Dozens of people are still thought trapped after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake caused a large number of buildings to topple, reports the BBC.



It’s thought that so far nine people have died, but over a hundred are missing.

The area saw 600 people die in an earthquake last month. Sadly, many journalists and aid workers were staying in one of the buildings that collapsed last night.

This video from the Guardian shows the rescue effort:



