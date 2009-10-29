Turkey Dumps US Dollar For Trade With Iran And China

One by one, countries are taking steps to un-dollarize their economy. The latest is Turkey.



From Russian newspaper RIA:

Turkey is switching to national currencies in trade with Iran and China, ending dependence on the U.S. dollar and the euro for about 20% of its commodity turnover, local media reported on Wednesday.

Turkey has already switched to settlements in national currencies with Russia amid weakening confidence in the greenback as the world’s major reserve currency. The move was initiated by Turkish President Abdullah Gul during his visit to Moscow in February.

Turkey’s decision to make settlements with Iran and China in national currencies was announced during a visit to Iran by Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish premier told a Turkish-Iranian business forum on Tuesday that the countries had prepared a legal framework for transition to settlements in national currencies.

