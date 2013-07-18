Turkey: May God Give Salvation To Anyone Who Gets A Credit Card

Rob Wile
turkey hagia sofia

The Wall Street Journal’s Emre Peker writes Turkish PM Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes credit cards are undermining society (via Katie Martin).

Erdogan has lately been blaming an “interest-rate lobby” for sparking unrest and manipulating markets, Peker says.

Tuesday, during an address in Ankara to break the Ramadan fast, he narrowed his attack to greedy citizens:

May God give them salvation, they love getting their hands on a credit card, as if that will let them show off,” Mr. Erdogan said. “Then the salary is spent before month’s end, there is interest payments, etc. This is a big game being played [on Turkey], we need to get together and disrupt it. If everyone can learn cut one’s coat according to one’s cloth, they [the interest rate lobby and credit card issuers] won’t see this money.

Consumer lending is soaring in Turkey, Peker notes: credit expanded 25% in June, nearly double last year’s pace.

The government continues to crack down on civil disobedience — authorities arrested about 30 yesterday and briefly detained more than 1,000, the Jerusalem Post reports.

