Crazed Turkey Chases UPS Man Around A FedEx Truck [VIDEO]

Laughing onlookers videotaped a terrified UPS delivery man being chased by a wild turkey.

After circling a nearby FedEx truck, the UPS man was eventually able to get back into his truck thanks to the help of a good Samaritan and no thanks to the bystanders taping.

Last month, UPS said it was unable to deliver packages before Christmas due to capacity constraints. FedEx also said some packages would be delayed.

