Tweets In Turkey Are Up 138% Despite The Ban On Twitter

There might be a ban on Twitter in Turkey, but that’s not stopping people from tweeting.

As we reported earlier, people are getting around the ban by using an alternate DNS service.

They’re also tweeting using text messages and anonymous VPNs.

In fact, according to We Are Social and Brandwatch, tweets in the country are up 138%. The stats below were gathered between 2 a.m. and noon local time in Turkey, and are based on a sample of geolocated tweets.

