If Iran Really Is Testing Nukes, Saudi Officials Say It "Would Be Unacceptable And We Will Have To Follow Suit"

Yesterday UK Foreign Secretary William Hague became the first Western leader to confirm nuclear tests in Iran.If that weren’t scary enough, Saudi officials make it clear that they would be forced to develop or buy their own weapon.



Prince Turk al-Faisal told senior NATO officials that the existence of a Iranian nuke “would compel Saudi Arabia … to pursue policies which could lead to untold and possibly dramatic consequences.”

A senior Saudi official told the Guardian: “We cannot live in a situation where Iran has nuclear weapons and we don’t. It’s as simple as that. If Iran develops a nuclear weapon, that will be unacceptable to us and we will have to follow suit.”

