Make A Mental Note About Turf, A NYC Startup That Has The Tech World Buzzing

Turf Geography Club is an app from 28-year-old Michael Tseng that’s merging Foursquare and Farmville features.

Tseng is a graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design and was a creative at advertising agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky. His app closely resembles Booyah’s MyTown, and has elements of Monopoly, SimCity, and Mario Brothers.

Users can visit real-life locations, collect digital coins, and earn trophies. When they have enough coins, they’ll be able to “buy” buildings, like Monopoly. And like SimCity, they’ll be able to create new buildings and make additions to their purchases.

To generate traction for his company, Tseng turned to group funding site, Kickstarter. He’s asking for $15,000 so he can hire a developer to work with him out of WeWork Labs.

After 48 hours, Turf has $2,400 and 56 backers. It also has New York tech scene guru Vinicius Vacanti of Yipit tweeting about it.

MyTown, which closed a $20 million round from Accel partners last May, has been proving there’s success in location-based gaming. Turf is looking to steal a piece of that pie.

