Severe Turbulence Injures 8 United Airlines Passengers

Seven passengers sustained minor injuries and one was sent to the hospital after a United Airlines flight was hit by severe turbulence during its descent into Dublin on Sunday.

In a statement, a United spokesperson said the seat belt sign was illuminated when the Boeing 757 hit the turbulence.

The airline is “conducting a review.”

There were 129 passengers and 8 crew members on board. The plane was met by medical personnel on the tarmac, and the passenger who was sent to the hospital was released within a few hours, United said.

It’s unclear if the injured passengers were wearing their seat belts at the time, but it’s always a good idea to be strapped in — even when the sign is off.

