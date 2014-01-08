TurboTax Will Try To Make Doing Your Taxes Look Fun At This Year's Super Bowl

YouTube/TurboTax TurboTax’s new ad campaign links major life events with filing taxes.

TurboTax will run a 60-second advertisement at this year’s Super Bowl as part of a new campaign to persuade Americans that filing their own taxes is not an imposing, time-consuming hassle, but a way of celebrating the successful year that was.

TurboTax’s parent company, Intuit, announced Tuesday that the ad will be created by the Portland office of Wieden+Kennedy and air during the game’s second quarter.

The online tax preparation service’s “It’s Amazing What You’re Capable Of” campaign, also from W+K, began New Year’s Day with the release of a 90-second commercial that linked personal milestones like buying a house or getting married to filling out information about the events on TurboTax. The brand will also air three other new spots on television and online in the weeks leading up to the game.

Here’s the “Year Of You” ad TurboTax unveiled for the New Year:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“We recognise that fear and uncertainty cause millions of people to doubt that they can prepare their own simple tax return,” Greg Johnson, vice president of marketing for Intuit TurboTax, said in a statement. “Our new campaign celebrates the amazing things people do on their own every day and shows them that they’re fully capable of getting their taxes done right with TurboTax.”

This is the first year TurboTax will advertise at the Super Bowl, which takes place Feb. 2 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Its parent company, Intuit, has also purchased a 30-second ad block during the second quarter that it will give to the winner of an online contest it is holding for small businesses. You can check out the four finalists vying to advertise at the game here.

Though the price of advertising at the Super Bowl has reached an all-time high of $US4 million for a 30-second ad, Johnson said the Super Bowl’s huge, live audience (108.4 million Americans watched last year’s game) will allow TurboTax to push its message to a huge number of its target consumers.

“Supporting our new creative is a media strategy that takes advantage of the biggest, DVR-proof opportunities to engage with our target consumers across channels,” Johnson. “We are connecting with our core customers where they are, and in early February, they’re watching the big game.”

Here are two of the other ads TurboTax has released as part of the “It’s Amazing What You’re Capable Of” campaign:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.