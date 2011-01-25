How To File Taxes On Your iPhone In Less Than 10 Minutes

Photo: TurboTax YouTube Channel

Intuit, the maker of the popular TurboTax software released a new iPhone and Android app called SnapTax a few days ago that lets you file your taxes from your iPhone.

The app’s star feature is the ability to snap a photo of your W2 and other tax forms. Within seconds SnapTax’s character recognition automatically fills out your tax return and calculates your return.

Answer a few basic questions, and you’re done.

We tried the iPhone app, and everything worked perfectly except for the character recognition. After we took a photo of our W2, SnapTax failed to read a few of the fields, so we had to enter them manually.

(Our W2 was formatted a bit wonky, so that could have something to do with it. You may have better luck).

The interface is clean and easy to use. SnapTax makes everything simple by asking you straightforward questions about your personal information so you have the best chance possible at receiving the maximum refund.

When you’re done, you can file your taxes electronically straight from your phone. The service costs $14.99, which is charged to your iTunes account.

The whole process took less than 10 minutes. Pretty cool.

SnapTax can be pretty useful if you are filing a simple tax return with just a few tax forms. And assuming the character recognition works better for you than it did for us, it could save you time from entering all those confusing figures yourself.

You can download SnapTax for free in the App Store. Find the Android version for free here.

