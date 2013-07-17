DreamWorks Animation's Next Movie About A Snail Is Trying To capitalise Off 'Fast & Furious' Success

DreamWorks Animation’s next animated movie “Turbo” is out today.
In one of two films out this weekend, Ryan Reynolds will play a snail with dreams to go fast.
If you have “Fast & Furious” meets snails in mind that’s what DreamWorks Animation wants you to think.
In June, the film debut marketing to a phrase that pulls straight from Universal’s successful film franchise.
“Fast & Furious 6” earned an unexpected $98.5 million opening weekend.
F&F star Michelle Rodriguez is also in “Turbo.”
However, the hyped marketing may not help the film at all.
For one thing, Reynolds isn’t as big of a draw as he once was. With two films out this weekend, IMDB’s star track meter which ranks the current popularity among searches, places him at 65.
DreamWorks Animation shares fell 6 per cent ahead of the film’s release.
The snail film is expected to earn $22 million upon debut for the three-day weekend. For comparison, that would be less than the company’s Thanksgiving bomb, “Rise of the Guardians.”
Its last flick, caveman-inspired “The Croods,” earned nearly double opening weekend.
Check out the poster below:
