DreamWorks Animation's Next Movie About A Snail Is Trying To capitalise Off 'Fast & Furious' Success

DreamWorks Animation’s next animated movie “Turbo” is out today.



In one of two films out this weekend, Ryan Reynolds will play a snail with dreams to go fast.

If you have “Fast & Furious” meets snails in mind that’s what DreamWorks Animation wants you to think.

In June, the film debut marketing to a phrase that pulls straight from Universal’s successful film franchise.

“Fast & Furious 6” earned an unexpected $98.5 million opening weekend.

F&F star Michelle Rodriguez is also in “Turbo.”

However, the hyped marketing may not help the film at all.

For one thing, Reynolds isn’t as big of a draw as he once was. With two films out this weekend, IMDB’s star track meter which ranks the current popularity among searches, places him at 65.

DreamWorks Animation shares fell 6 per cent ahead of the film’s release.

The snail film is expected to earn $22 million upon debut for the three-day weekend. For comparison, that would be less than the company’s Thanksgiving bomb, “Rise of the Guardians.”

Its last flick, caveman-inspired “The Croods,” earned nearly double opening weekend.

Check out the poster below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.